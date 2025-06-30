SI

Russell Westbrook Linked to Eastern Conference Contender in Upcoming Free Agency

Westbrook declined his player option earlier in June.

Brigid Kennedy

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook on May 5, 2025.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook on May 5, 2025. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of the official start of NBA free agency—Monday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET—NBA insider Marc Stein has shared an interesting tidbit regarding forthcoming free agent Russell Westbrook, who earlier in June declined his 2025–26 player option with the Denver Nuggets.

According to Stein and his colleague Jake Fischer, the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are said to be among the teams "in the market for veteran guards" this offseason. And to that end, the Knicks are "said to be a possible destination" for Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook.

To note, however, is that Stein included Sacramento alongside New York as a landing spot for Westbrook, and also did not rule out a return to Denver. So that's something to keep in mind.

In his first season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists (17th in the league) last season, while shooting 44.9% from the field. Despite his age and his diminished impact on the court, he still proved a weapon for the Nuggets in 2024–25, and could be the same in New York, where they need some depth on their bench.

Perhaps that veteran presence—plus a new coach, of course—could be what the Knicks need to make another exciting postseason run next year.

Free agency is going to be a fun one.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA