Russell Westbrook Linked to Eastern Conference Contender in Upcoming Free Agency
Ahead of the official start of NBA free agency—Monday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET—NBA insider Marc Stein has shared an interesting tidbit regarding forthcoming free agent Russell Westbrook, who earlier in June declined his 2025–26 player option with the Denver Nuggets.
According to Stein and his colleague Jake Fischer, the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are said to be among the teams "in the market for veteran guards" this offseason. And to that end, the Knicks are "said to be a possible destination" for Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook.
To note, however, is that Stein included Sacramento alongside New York as a landing spot for Westbrook, and also did not rule out a return to Denver. So that's something to keep in mind.
In his first season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists (17th in the league) last season, while shooting 44.9% from the field. Despite his age and his diminished impact on the court, he still proved a weapon for the Nuggets in 2024–25, and could be the same in New York, where they need some depth on their bench.
Perhaps that veteran presence—plus a new coach, of course—could be what the Knicks need to make another exciting postseason run next year.
Free agency is going to be a fun one.