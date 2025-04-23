Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Makes Decision on Future Ahead of NBA Draft
Star freshman Ace Bailey has made a decision on his future following an outstanding first season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 2024-25.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 6'10" guard has officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft.
A consensus five-star recruit out of high school, Bailey played in—and started—30 games for Rutgers in 2024-25, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He was a member of the 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was also voted Third-team All-Big Ten.
Bailey is ESPN's No. 3 ranked prospect in their NBA draft projections behind only Duke's Cooper Flagg and his former Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper.
The 2025 NBA draft lottery will take place on Monday, May 12, with the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets each holding equal odds to land the No. 1 overall pick. The first round of the 2025 NBA draft is then set for Wednesday, June 25.