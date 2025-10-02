Seth Curry Jokingly Tried to Buy Brother Steph's No. 30 When Joining Warriors
Seth Curry will join his older brother Steph on the Warriors during the 2025-26 season, making the brothers teammates for the first time in their respective NBA careers.
However, there was one issue that arose when the younger Curry joined the Warriors squad. He sometimes sports the No. 30, which is the iconic number worn by Steph. What number would he wear on the Warriors? He won't be wearing No. 30, at least not on Steph's watch.
"I tried to buy it from him, he said he didn't need the money," Seth Curry said on Thursday. "I don't think the NBA would like that either."
The jersey itself wouldn't have changed—it would still say "Curry 30" on it. But, he's right, the number change for Steph wouldn't go over well as he's sported No. 30 his entire 16-year career on the Warriors.
It'll be exciting seeing the Curry brothers join forces on the same team this upcoming season. Golden State coach Steve Kerr called it the perfect time for them to be teammates, so we'll see what they can accomplish together.