SGA's Father Has Classy, Humble Message About His MVP-Winning Son
The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated their 2025 NBA championship on Tuesday with a rally and parade through downtown. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his family were just a few of the guests of honor and as usual, they made a big impact.
Vaughn Alexander, Shai's father, spoke with a media member who asked him about the reception he was was getting at the parade. Alexander took the opportunity to praise his son, not for his play, but for the kind of person he has become.
"My son did that, right?" Alexander asked. "If it wasn't for my son I'd be nobody in their eyes, right? My son's just a credit to hard work and a reflection of us, his mom and me and his family. We just want to show them, I guess what, everybody's human and everybody's equal. Yeah, Shai plays basketball and he's amazing, but that doesn't mean he's better than anybody as a human being. What makes him a better human being is how he acts off the court and that's what I'm more proud of. Off the court stuff. This is off the court stuff so we do this all day."
Not only did his son bring the title to OKC, but he brought the trophy to the crowd that came out to celebrate the championship.