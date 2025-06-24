SGA Gives Elated Thunder Fans Chance to Touch Larry O'Brien Trophy During Parade
The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated the franchise's first NBA championship since leaving Seattle, parading around the city in front of their adoring fans on Tuesday while soaking in the glory of becoming champions.
During the parade, a shirtless Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hopped off one of the double-decker buses while clutching the Larry O'Brien Trophy and proceeded to give some lucky Thunder fans a truly awesome experience. The regular season and Finals MVP ran along a section of fans and encouraged them to place their hands on the trophy.
Have a look at the awesome moment in the midst of the Thunder's parade:
It's not too often that the common NBA fan has the chance to get their hands on the Larry O'Brien trophy, so Gilgeous-Alexander's gesture made an already special parade even more memorable for the lucky group of fans.
Pretty soon, some of SGA's teammates followed suit, too.
Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort took to the street to get up and close with some fans and let them get the chance to touch the trophy as well, as Holmgren walked the trophy up around a group of eager supporters.
Fans in Oklahoma City are some of the most passionate across the entire NBA, and the Thunder players made sure to show them plenty of love while celebrating the championship.