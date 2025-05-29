Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had Sweet Message About His Son After Thunder's Win
In the celebratory moments after the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves to advance to the NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared a sweet moment with both his wife, Hailey Summers, and their one-year-old son, Ares, on the court.
Gilgeous-Alexander was named the Western Conference finals MVP and is set to head to his first NBA finals, but none of those accomplishments matter to Ares, who was just happy to see his dad after the win.
"The best thing about that moment is that he has no clue what's going on and he's just happy to see me," Gilgeous-Alexander said of Ares after the game. "In life in general, you get caught up in so many things that don't actually matter. That's the biggest thing with having my son in the past year. He's showed me everything that actually matters in life. He reminds me of that every day I wake up, every day he wakes me up, every day he cries and wakes me up in the middle of my sleep. He's amazing ... He puts everything into perspective for sure."
Gilgeous-Alexander has credited the impact both Summers and Ares have had on him and his career on multiple occasions. After winning the NBA MVP award for the first time last week, Gilgeous-Alexander teared up while emotionally thanking his wife during his speech.
"I wouldn't be the man I am," he said. "I wouldn't be the player I am, I wouldn't be the father, I am without you."
Both Summers and Ares are sure to be there to continue supporting Gilgeous-Alexander as he looks to win his first NBA championship.