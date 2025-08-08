Shams Charania Confirms Bleak Insider Social Life Details on ‘The Sports Reporters'
The Sports Reporters initially returned last September with a new format after more than seven years away with some of the biggest play-by-play announcers joining Schaap on ESPN's YouTube channel. The show is back again in 2025 with Schaap again hosting, but this time he was joined by ESPN's most prominent insiders, Adam Schefter, Jeff Passan and Shams Charania.
During a discussion about work/life balance, Charania confirmed the story that his social life is kind of bleak.
"I've had to walk out on dates. I've had to walk out on social events. A lot of social events," revealed Charania. "My friends don't really like me. That's why it's very hard to have a consistent relationship because it's just like you know the time that that requires and you know the time that they deserve, rightfully. And there are just moments where I'm always going to choose this as of right now."
Charania went on to say that family time is very important and that he will watch movies or play pickleball with his family, even if he isn't always present. At 31 he still has time to catch up to the other, older insiders, who both found a way to balance being newsbreakers with starting a family.
Or maybe Shams is just built different. Stay tuned for more updates.