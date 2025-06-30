SI

Shams Charania Reports Heat Guard Terry Rozier Was Cleared After Betting Investigation

It was reported earlier this year Rozier was being investigated in connection with a potential betting scandal.

Liam McKeone

Rozier was investigated in connection with a potential betting scandal by federal prosecutors
The NBA got hit with another potential betting scandal over the weekend when reports emerged Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley was the subject of a federal betting investigation. It marks the second such instance in 2025 and comes nearly six months after Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was investigated for a similar situation.

It turns out that Rozier has been cleared, however, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania. He reported on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that Rozier had been cleared following the investigation.

"Terry Rozier, as of right now, has been cleared," Charania told McAfee. "He finished the season with Miami. There's really nothing active as of right now with him. NBA spokesman Mike Bass did give a statement to me yesterday. He said the league is cooperating with federal prosecutors. This is a federal matter now. "

Rozier was initially linked to a betting scandal in January but was not accused of any wrongdoing, nor was he charged with any crime. Instead federal prosecutors were investigating suspicious bets around a 2023 game involving Rozier. The NBA had previously investigated claims of suspicious activity surrounding the game and hadn't found any wrongdoing.

Now he has reportedly been cleared of any possible connection. It is good news for the shooting guard, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Heat.

