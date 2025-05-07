Shaq Had One Major Concern About Stephen Curry’s Health After Game 1 Injury
Stephen Curry left Golden State's Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury and his status going forward is not yet known.
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about Curry's health during the TNT halftime show and he voiced his concerns about Curry's age and wondered if the 37-year-old guard is starting to run out of gas in what has been a legendary career for the future Hall of Famer.
When asked by Ernie Johnson to weigh in on Curry's injury, Shaq said: "Older. Maybe he’s starting to break down. He moves a lot for a 36, 37-year-old."
Shaq also offered some advice for Curry as he tries to bounce back from the injury: "I only got two things to say. Icy Hot. Man up. You'll be alright for Game 2, 3, 4 and 5."
Game 2 is Thursday night in Minnesota. We'll have to wait and see when Curry will be ready to get back in the lineup.