Sixers Draft Pick’s Emotional Speech About His Mom Loved By NBA Fans
The Philadelphia 76ers added an athletic young wing in the 2025 NBA draft by taking VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor with the No. 3 pick in the first round. From a basketball standpoint it's a great selection for Philly. Edgecombe comes with great potential but can contribute immediately with his defensive skills and great physical traits. From a human standpoint, it seems the Sixers got a good one.
Edgecombe was pulled for an interview with NBA TV after he got drafted and got very emotional while speaking about the impact his mother has had on his journey to the NBA.
"I lived off a generator. I ain't had no electricity and I lived off a generator for seven years," Edgecombe said as he began to break down. "Man. Seeing what she had to go through? To feed us? Man, it's crazy."
It was an amazing moment and fans loved it.
Edgecombe's future is bright and he's clearly won over many fans with his honest, emotional reaction to the events of Wednesday night. It seems the Sixers, if anything, drafted a likable and earnest young man.