Spurs Had Chris Paul Tearing Up With Sweet Gift Celebrating His Historic Assist
Chris Paul passed Jason Kidd on the NBA's all-time assists leaders list on Sunday during the San Antonio Spurs' win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The game was stopped to honor Paul for his accomplishment, but the Spurs kept the celebration going in the locker room after the game.
With Gregg Popovich still away from the team, interim head coach Mitch Johnson presented Paul with some gifts including a commemorative basketball to go along with the game ball and a plaque featuring pictures of Paul and the names of every teammate he'd ever assisted in an NBA game. With over 12,000 assists, it's quite a list.
Paul was touched by the gesture and teared up while addressing the team.
"I can't say nothing but thank you, man," said Paul. "Seriously, I know i'm hard to deal with a lot of times. I swear I'm so grateful. You know. Being away from my family, y'all became my family and so I know I'm a lot to deal with on the court, but I just love to hoop and I hope that y'all get an opportunity to play as long as I have. So thank y'all so much."