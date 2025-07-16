Spurs to Shut Down Dylan Harper for Remainder of Summer League
The No. 2 pick joins Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg as players that will sit out the rest of summer league action.
In this story:
The San Antonio Spurs are shutting down No. 2 pick Dylan Harper for the remainder of summer league action, the franchise announced on Wednesday.
The Spurs rookie was off to a hot start in his first two games in a San Antonio uniform. He averaged 16 points and two assists in the team's two summer league contests on 10-of-25 shooting.
Harper is healthy, but the Spurs obviously don't want to risk any injuries in exhibition action over the remainder of the month. The Dallas Mavericks, much like the Spurs, shut down top pick Cooper Flagg for similar reasons. The teams have seen what they needed to see, and now they'll ensure that the rookies turn their attention towards working out and getting ready for the fall.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published