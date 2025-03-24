Steph Curry Admits Hesitation About Warriors Trading for Jimmy Butler
The Golden State Warriors' trade for Jimmy Butler has been a resounding success over the first month and a half since the Warriors acquired Butler from the Miami Heat. The Warriors knew they needed to make a move in order to truly contend for their fifth championship under coach Steve Kerr, and Butler has provided exactly that.
Even though Butler has powered the Warriors to a 16-3 record since his arrival and helped Golden State move up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings, Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry was initially hesitant about the team's idea to trade for Butler. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry was reluctant about adding Butler because he is protective of what he and the team have built and he naturally is not one to take risks.
“With any deal, you question it,” Curry said to Slater. “Even when KD came, it was like, you don’t know what it’s going to look like. We came into it positive, but you still had to see it. That uncomfortability is good because it challenges everyone to talk through it, come with the right preparation.”
It makes sense that Curry was reluctant. Back in January, Curry expressed that he did not want to see the Warriors make a desperate trade and "deplete the future," via ESPN.
According to Slater, Curry and coach Steve Kerr "wondered" about how Butler would fit in with the team's environment, and people on the staff were unsure if they should sign Butler to an extension right away. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, who played alongside Butler on the Chicago Bulls, vouched for Butler and convinced the team to sign him to a two-year extension.
Even Butler originally was looking to join the Phoenix Suns initially over the Warriors, so he would get the opportunity to play with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Tyus Jones, per Slater. Before the trade, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Butler was originally unwilling to sign an extension with the Warriors.
Ultimately, Butler was traded to the Warriors and the marriage has been a success for both sides so far. Not only has Butler fit in easily with the Warriors, but he and Curry have expressed nothing but high praise for each other since Butler arrived.