Steph Curry Shared Emotional Farewell Message to Klay Thompson After Mavericks Signing
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry paid the sweetest tribute to longtime teammate Klay Thompson after Thompson agreed to join the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week.
Curry and Thompson, two future Hall-of-Famers, formed arguably the most talented backcourt in league history and won four NBA championships during their dynastic era from 2014 to 2022.
Following news of Thompson’s exit, Curry posted a montage of 30 photos on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing various highlights of him and Thompson throughout their legendary Golden State run. Curry also included the following message to his fellow Splash Brother:
“Gonna miss you @klaythompson
Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and @money23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do.
Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”
Thompson reportedly plans to sign a three-year contract with the Mavericks as part of a three-team sign-and-trade this offseason, ending his 13-year stint in Golden State. The All-Star guard will chase a fifth ring in Dallas, teaming up with stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to help the Mavericks make another NBA Finals run next season.
The Warriors will reportedly retire Thompson’s No. 11 jersey at Chase Center in honor of his unforgettable contributions.