SI

Steph Curry Makes Incredibly Honest Admission About Warriors' Championship Window

Curry believes that this is the franchise's 'last ride.'

Mike McDaniel

The Golden State Warriors star admitted internally that this run with Jimmy Butler is most certainly the last ride for Curry and Draymond Green.
The Golden State Warriors star admitted internally that this run with Jimmy Butler is most certainly the last ride for Curry and Draymond Green. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Prior to the Golden State Warriors' acquisition of star wing Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, Steph Curry resigned to the fact that the championship window of the franchise was closing.

Curry even told fellow teammate Draymond Green, with whom Curry has won four championships, that this is almost certainly the franchise's "last ride." The Warriors have played much better since acquiring Butler, and certainly look the part of a contender in the West. While Butler may have extended Golden State's championship window for at least a couple more seasons, Curry knows that the end is near.

"How many more chances will we actually realistically have at chasing a championship?" Curry told ESPN. "Not saying this is the last year, this run that we're going to have. Just focusing on what we can get out of it. Me and [Draymond] have been through every battle for the last 13 years. Obviously, we are trying to recreate that magic."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted that Curry was right.

"The exciting thing is Jimmy gives us the opportunity to extend this thing by a couple of years," Kerr said. "He's that good. He's also the kind of athlete who's going to age well because he's not relying on explosive leaping ability. It's more savvy and strength, and he's such a smart player. So I think we're going to be really good for the next few years. But Steph's right, these next few years are the last round."

The Warriors lead the Rockets 2–1 in the Western Conference first round series. Game 4 is on Monday night, where Golden State is expected to welcome Butler back to the lineup after he missed Game 3 with a pelvic contusion.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA