Steph Curry Makes Incredibly Honest Admission About Warriors' Championship Window
Prior to the Golden State Warriors' acquisition of star wing Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, Steph Curry resigned to the fact that the championship window of the franchise was closing.
Curry even told fellow teammate Draymond Green, with whom Curry has won four championships, that this is almost certainly the franchise's "last ride." The Warriors have played much better since acquiring Butler, and certainly look the part of a contender in the West. While Butler may have extended Golden State's championship window for at least a couple more seasons, Curry knows that the end is near.
"How many more chances will we actually realistically have at chasing a championship?" Curry told ESPN. "Not saying this is the last year, this run that we're going to have. Just focusing on what we can get out of it. Me and [Draymond] have been through every battle for the last 13 years. Obviously, we are trying to recreate that magic."
Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted that Curry was right.
"The exciting thing is Jimmy gives us the opportunity to extend this thing by a couple of years," Kerr said. "He's that good. He's also the kind of athlete who's going to age well because he's not relying on explosive leaping ability. It's more savvy and strength, and he's such a smart player. So I think we're going to be really good for the next few years. But Steph's right, these next few years are the last round."
The Warriors lead the Rockets 2–1 in the Western Conference first round series. Game 4 is on Monday night, where Golden State is expected to welcome Butler back to the lineup after he missed Game 3 with a pelvic contusion.