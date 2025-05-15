Steph Curry's Incredulous Reaction to Julius Randle Shot Summed Up Night for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors had a long night Wednesday as they faced elimination without their superstar Steph Curry.
Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 of the Warriors' second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which has caused him to miss the past four games. Before Game 5 Wednesday, as the Warriors trailed in the series 3-1, head coach Steve Kerr left the door open for Curry's potential return in Game 6—should Golden State be able to extend the series.
On Wednesday, though, Curry could only look on from the bench. And the TNT broadcast caught him shaking his head after a three-pointer from Wolves forward Julius Randle which put Minnesota up by 14 points toward the end of the first half.
Randle lit it up for the Wolves Wednesday as they tried to close out the series at home and make their second straight appearance in the Western Conference finals. The shot that put Curry in disbelief was a pretty incredible one, too.
With the help of Randle, Minnesota took a 15-point lead into halftime in Game 5 as they look to shut the door on Golden State's season before Curry can potentially return.