SI

Steph Curry's Incredulous Reaction to Julius Randle Shot Summed Up Night for Warriors

Steph couldn't believe it.

Blake Silverman

Curry looks on in disbelief from the bench after a three-pointer by Randle.
Curry looks on in disbelief from the bench after a three-pointer by Randle. / Screengrab via NBA on TNT
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors had a long night Wednesday as they faced elimination without their superstar Steph Curry.

Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 of the Warriors' second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which has caused him to miss the past four games. Before Game 5 Wednesday, as the Warriors trailed in the series 3-1, head coach Steve Kerr left the door open for Curry's potential return in Game 6—should Golden State be able to extend the series.

On Wednesday, though, Curry could only look on from the bench. And the TNT broadcast caught him shaking his head after a three-pointer from Wolves forward Julius Randle which put Minnesota up by 14 points toward the end of the first half.

Randle lit it up for the Wolves Wednesday as they tried to close out the series at home and make their second straight appearance in the Western Conference finals. The shot that put Curry in disbelief was a pretty incredible one, too.

With the help of Randle, Minnesota took a 15-point lead into halftime in Game 5 as they look to shut the door on Golden State's season before Curry can potentially return.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA