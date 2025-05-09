Steph Curry Left Warriors Bench to Cool Draymond Green Off After Heated Moment With Ref
Draymond Green was issued a technical foul during the second quarter of Thursday's clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves after he hit Naz Reid in the face with his arm while attempting to make a pass.
Green was irate over the call. The Warriors forward could be seen giving the officiating crew an earful before play resumed, prompting the injured Steph Curry to get up off Golden State's bench and reel Green away in an attempt to calm him down.
Curry's efforts proved mostly futile, as Green was still heated after Curry returned to the bench. Steve Kerr, not wanting the situation to escalate further, then made the decision to sub Green out for Jimmy Butler.
On the play that led to the technical foul, Reid was closely guarding Green, who attempted to turn his body and make a pass. In the process of making that turn, however, Green caught Reid across the face with his elbow.
The play was initially ruled a reaching foul on Reid, but after review officials called a technical foul on Green, a decision which did not sit well with the 35-year-old. That technical foul was the fifth against Green in just nine playoff games this postseason.
With Curry sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Golden State scored just 39 points in the first half and entered halftime trailing by 17. Green had five points, four assists and one rebound at the halfway point.