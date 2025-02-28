Steph Curry Receives 'MVP' Chants From Opposing Fans After 56-Point Performance
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry provided basketball fans plenty to cheer about on Thursday night, after the future Hall of Famer posted a vintage 56-point performance in a victory over the Orlando Magic.
Curry, who turns 37 years old next month, showed that he's still the best shooter the league has to offer, even as he enters his late 30s.
The Warriors star scored his 56 points on 16-of-25 shooting, which included a 12-of-19 effort from three, in the 121–115 victory.
The white-hot shooting from Curry in his best performance of the season led to Magic fans showering MVP chants on the veteran late in regulation as he stepped up to the free throw line.
At this point, there's not much left to say about the greatness of Curry.
He's indisputably the greatest shooter of all-time, and if Thursday night's performance is any indication, he's still got plenty left in the tank.