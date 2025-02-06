Steph Curry Shares Initial Honest Reaction to Jimmy Butler Trade to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in the latest of the NBA’s blockbuster moves before Thursday’s trade deadline.
Butler and the Warriors managed to work it out after earlier reports stated that the Heat forward wouldn’t sign an extension in Golden State if he were traded there. Not long after the trade was announced, Butler would sign a two-year deal worth $121 million, making him one of the highest-paid players on the Warriors’ payroll.
The highest-paid player on the payroll, Steph Curry, was asked about the Butler trade after the Warriors’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
Curry revealed that he texted Butler to welcome him to the Warriors, and Butler responded with a “pleasant” text back.
Curry also addressed the drama surrounding Butler’s trade out of Miami:
“I understand there was a lot of drama down there,” Curry told reporters. “Who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that’s ready to impact our team for the better. Gotta work out the kinks of what it looks like, and I’m excited to get to work. Gotta feed off the energy of something new.”
Curry added that he was going to watch Butler’s Miami film to see how he and the Warriors could help ease Butler’s transition to their style of play. Expect Butler to have some “free reign,” Curry said, but the longtime Warriors franchise star also noted that Golden State needed to “be ourselves too.”
The Warriors currently sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record—about as “mid” as mid can be. Back in December, Curry used the word “mid” to describe the very average state of the Warriors after a promising 12-3 start to the season, but Curry seems to be embracing the recent Butler trade as one that could help Golden State climb back into championship-contending territory.
“It’ll look different than what we’re used to,” continued Curry. “He’s a shot creator, a finisher, somebody that you have to take into account no matter where he’s on the floor, he plays at his own speed, he can get to the foul line, take advantage of matchups… He’s obviously a competitor at the highest of levels.”