Stephen Curry Didn’t Know How to Answer Reporter’s Batman Question After Game 2 Loss

Ryan Phillips

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry walks off the court after the game against the Houston Rockets.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry walks off the court after the game against the Houston Rockets. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Stephen Curry isn't the guy to go to for comic book references.

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler suffered an injury in the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets in their first-round playoff series. After the game, Curry was asked about Butler's potential absence, but he was at a loss for how to answer the reporter's question.

After the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA Play-In tournament, Butler dubbed Curry "Batman." The reporter wanted to know how Golden State would replace "Robin" if Butler missed time.

"I love we're trying to stretch the nickname. I don't know, I'm not too familiar with the comic world," Curry said. "I don't have any other references other than we just gotta find a way to win."

The Warriors and Rockets are now tied 1-1 as the series shifts back to the Bay Area. Butler was injured on a hard fall early in the game. He will be evaluated later on Thursday with an MRI, and his status for Game 3 remains up in the air.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

