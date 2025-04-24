Stephen Curry Didn’t Know How to Answer Reporter’s Batman Question After Game 2 Loss
Stephen Curry isn't the guy to go to for comic book references.
On Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler suffered an injury in the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets in their first-round playoff series. After the game, Curry was asked about Butler's potential absence, but he was at a loss for how to answer the reporter's question.
After the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA Play-In tournament, Butler dubbed Curry "Batman." The reporter wanted to know how Golden State would replace "Robin" if Butler missed time.
"I love we're trying to stretch the nickname. I don't know, I'm not too familiar with the comic world," Curry said. "I don't have any other references other than we just gotta find a way to win."
The Warriors and Rockets are now tied 1-1 as the series shifts back to the Bay Area. Butler was injured on a hard fall early in the game. He will be evaluated later on Thursday with an MRI, and his status for Game 3 remains up in the air.