Steve Kerr Makes Plea to NBA About Trade Deadline After 'Tough' Night

Steve Kerr wants the NBA to move the trade deadline to All-Star Weekend.
The Golden State Warriors made a big move Wednesday night as they landed Jimmy Butler in a big trade with the Miami Heat. The deal happened just before Golden State's game against with the Utah Jazz, which they lost.

Golden State sent Andrew Wiggins to the Heat and Dennis Schroder to the Jazz in the deal.

While Kerr wasn't allowed to talk about the move after the game because it hadn't become official yet, he did make a plea the NBA to move the trade deadline up a bit.

"I think the league should consider making the trade deadline at the All-Star break just so you don’t have to face these games where guys are getting traded a half an hour before a game and you’re trying to process the emotions and win a game," Kerr said. "I don’t know if that’s possible, but it would be great if you made the last possible days before the deadline off days. I don’t know how you do it but these are tough days, for sure."

Kerr and the Warriors are now 25-25 on the season and sitting in the 11th spot in the Western Conference. It will be interesting to see what kind of playoff push they can make once Butler joins the lineup.

