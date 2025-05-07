Steve Kerr Used One Word to Describe Steph Curry's Devastated Reaction to Injury
The Golden State Warriors are up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Game 1 on Tuesday night, but their championship plans took a blow in the process.
Superstar Steph Curry was forced to leave the game in the second quarter after hurting his hamstring and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Jimmy Butler managed to lead the Dubs to a big win in the opening game of the playoff series anyway, but as always Golden State's hopes rest almost entirely on the shoulders of its generational talent.
Speaking to media after the game, head coach Steve Kerr used one word to describe how Curry was feeling after getting hurt: crushed.
"I talked to him at halftime," Kerr said. "He's obviously crushed. The guys picked him up and played a great game and obviously we're all concerned about Steph. But it's part of the game. Guys get hurt, you move on."
Entering Tuesday night's contest Curry was averaging 24.0 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the floor, including 39.2% from deep. The entire Warriors offense revolves around his shooting ability and, equally as important, the way the threat of his shooting ability forces defenses to adjust. The Warriors can win without it, as evidenced by Game 1, but it's a lot harder than with Curry on the floor.
Game 2 comes on Thursday night, with or without Curry.