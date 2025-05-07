SI

Mics Caught Jimmy Butler's Honest Admission to Warriors Coach Near End of Game 1 Win

Butler was caught admitting he was 'extremely tired' to Warriors staff late in the fourth quarter.

Liam McKeone

Butler played 41 minutes on Tuesday night
Butler played 41 minutes on Tuesday night
The Golden State Warriors stole Game 1 from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night despite losing Steph Curry to a hamstring injury in the second quarter. In the superstar's absence Jimmy Butler did most of the heavy lifting, playing great defense in 41 minutes on the court while also scoring 20 points to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

It was quite an effort from Butler and especially so considering he suffered a pelvic contusion against the Houston Rockets in the first round. It also appeared to take a toll on the two-way wing. TNT's mics caught Butler making an honest admission to the Warriors' staff in the final two minutes of the 99-88 win.

"I can't hear. I'm extremely tired, guys," Butler was heard saying.

Tired as he was Butler still managed to push the Dubs across the finish line for a much-needed victory. They will need more of that from him, too, if Curry misses time due to injury. But that's exactly why Golden State went all-out to acquire Butler at the trade deadline earlier this year.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night.

