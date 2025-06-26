Suns Aggressively Move Up in Second Round With Multiple Draft Day Trades
The Phoenix Suns are officially in their rebuild era.
Ahead of Thursday night's second round of the NBA draft, the Suns made multiple trades to move up in the draft order. To start, Phoenix traded with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 31 pick, which is the first selection of the second round, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Minnesota will move to No. 36 and then also received two future second-rounders from the Suns.
Charania reported that the Suns are aiming to select St. Joseph's big man Rasheer Fleming with the No. 31 pick. This is an interesting move for the Suns after the team just traded for center Mark Williams on Wednesday night and also drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach at No. 10. Fleming, standing at 6'9", will be another frontcourt member joining the squad.
The Suns also agreed to a trade with the Golden State Warriors for the No. 41 pick, Charania reported. In return, the Warriors received picks Nos. 52 and 59 from the Suns. It's not yet clear who Phoenix is targeting with this jump up in the draft order.
We'll see who the Suns pick up on Thursday night. They're ready to make some moves after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, though.