Suns' Top Free Agent Already Proving Worth
PHOENIX -- The fact that the Phoenix Suns are 5-1 as week two of the 2024-25 NBA season comes to a close just can't be overstated - especially with added context from last season.
The Suns sat at 2-3 this time last year with a pair of consecutive losses to the San Antonio Spurs. That eventually set the tone for a season that could very well be labeled one of the very most disappointing squads in recent memory.
One of the major differences between the two seasons?
That would be none other than starting PG Tyus Jones.
"I thought [Tyus Jones] was one of the best signings of the summer," said Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups during his visit with media in pre-game, referring to the vet minimum deal that Jones reportedly took with Phoenix over several more lucrative, long term offers.
That was reinforced throughout the course of the victory over the Blazers last night.
While it has taken a bit of time for Jones to fully acclimate with this squad in a different role, he absolutely made his mark over the grand scope of things.
Jones put up 15 points, 6 assists, and a steal while also knocking down some very timely shots - he was absolutely instrumental in the 44-point third quarter that eventually was what put Phoenix over the top.
On the season, the master table-setter has accrued 41 assists to only 5 turnovers six games into the year. He is shooting 37% from three-point range - a downtick from the 41.4% mark with the Washington Wizards in 23-24. That doesn't account for the context of how timely his big-time three point hits have been.
Jones is also sure to improve his overall efficiency from deep as the season progresses with significantly more space to work with in the current arrangement in Phoenix.
Perhaps the most underrated part of Jones' game is his ability to pick his spots and knock down his signature floater once he gets to his spots in the lane - that threat opens up so much for an offense that should eventually become one of the best in the entire NBA.
Moral of the story - never doubt James Jones to make a great decision and never discount how much seemingly subtle personnel changes can boost a team from one season to the next.