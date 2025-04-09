Suns React to Another Ugly Loss
PHOENIX -- Things are not pretty for the Phoenix Suns.
With three games left, the Suns are now one loss or a Dallas Mavericks win away from officially being eliminated from play-in and playoff contention after a 133-95 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.
Phoenix (35-44) trailed by as much as 41 in the loss and has now lost seven games in a row by double digits, the longest such streak in franchise history.
"Nobody likes to lose, period. But losing by 30-40, we might as well not showed up," Suns guard Bradley Beal said postgame.
Phoenix has completely fallen apart down the stretch despite every single game being a must-win situation in hopes to better their play-in chances.
Suns star guard Devin Booker said the Suns are showing "no winning habits."
In the Suns' last five games, only one player outside of Booker has scored more than 20 points in a game, while Booker has averaged 33 points in this stretch. Phoenix has lost these five games by an average of 24.2 points.
"There is no answer for it, there are no words for it. Nothing I can say can really make it better," Booker said of Phoenix losing must-win games.
On top of the Suns' losing streak, Phoenix has been without Kevin Durant due to a left ankle sprain for four-straight games, and there looks to be no reason from him to come back at this point.
The Suns play the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday against the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, and still aren't holding out hope that they can make the playoffs.
"We're going through a tough time. We can't win a game, and we need to," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said.
"I think there's a mathematical chance still. There's still an opportunity, so we got to keep playing."