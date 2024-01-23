The Suns appear to be determined to make moves.

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are climbing up the standings - and quickly.

The Suns currently sit at fifth place in the West at 25-18 and are riding high off of their current six-game winning streak.

Phoenix reportedly isn't done trying to make moves to improve the franchise's title aspirations despite the fast-track string of games that pushed them up the standings.

PHNX's "FLEX from Jersey" and Gerald Bourguet reported the Suns have their eyes on Charlotte Hornets C Nick Richards - a report also backed by ClutchPoint's Trevor Booth.

Bourguet added another player to watch in a potential trade: Miles Bridges.

While it was previously widely reported that Charlotte was looking to rest their roster - every player outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams are supposedly attainable - the move to trade G Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat Tuesday morning is the first true indication that a fire sale will occur.

Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro shut down the possibility of Richards - despite the big being a clear upgrade over current backup C Drew Eubanks.

The door being left open on acquiring Bridges is sure to create conversation among NBA and Suns fans alike.

Bridges is averaging 20.9 PPG and 7 RPG on 56.1% true shooting in 30 games this season after missing the entire 2022-23 season and the first 10 games of this season due to a very serious legal situation.

Bridges is obviously a very talented player and would fit right in with this team on the court, but is that enough to look past what happened in the summer of 2022?

The upside of acquiring Bridges is that the cost would presumably be low, as the forward has a full no-trade clause after accepting the Hornets' qualifying offer and is obviously a 20-PPG scorer while also being malleable on defense.

The major question is how far are Mat Ishbia, James Jones, and company willing to go in an attempt to bring a title to Phoenix?