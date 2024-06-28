The Moment Bronny James Was Drafted by Lakers Captured by Brother Bryce
Bronny James decided not to attend the second round of the 2024 NBA draft on Thursday that was held at the ESPN studios in New York City.
NBA fans didn't get to see footage of James celebrating with family and friends after the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the No. 55 pick until younger brother Bryce posted a video to social media.
Bronny James was watching the ESPN broadcast on a couch when his name was announced. He put on a Lakers hat that was sitting next to him as the room exploded in applause.
Bronny James will now team up with his father, LeBron James, on the Lakers next season if the 39-year-old exercises his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season or agrees to a long-term extension with Los Angeles, which is now even more likely after the team drafted his oldest son.
LeBron has long discussed potentially playing with Bronny on basketball's biggest stage. Now, it's up to Bronny to work on his craft and make the Lakers' active roster to become the first father-son duo to share the floor in an NBA game.