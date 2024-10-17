SI

Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein to Miss First Month of Season With Hand Injury

Hartenstein was a key addition to Oklahoma City's frontcourt in free agency.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein could miss the first month of the season with a hand fracture.
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will be re-evaluated in five-to-six weeks after he suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left hand in the second half of Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on Thursday.

The five-to-six week timeline would put Hartenstein on track to miss at least the first month of the NBA regular season, which is set to tip off next week.

The injury to Hartenstein is an early blow to the Thunder, who signed the veteran big man in free agency to a three-year, $87 million contract after his breakout season with the New York Knicks a year ago. The Thunder were hoping to add him to a frontcourt that already boasts rising star Chet Holmgren to form a dynamic frontline for the Western Conference contender.

Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season on 64.4% shooting from the floor.

