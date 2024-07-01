Thunder Sign Top Free Agent Center Isaiah Hartenstein to $87 Million Deal, per Report
As big names like Paul George and Chris Paul dominated headlines in the opening hours of NBA free agency, the Oklahoma City Thunder landed the top center available who doubles as a perfect fit for their roster.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported OKC had signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year deal worth $87 million. Hartenstein spent last season with the New York Knicks and averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game to go along with 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.
After a breakout season in New York, the big man was a popular name thrown around in free agency. The Knicks reportedly offered him as much as they were allowed to bring him back into the fold, but ultimately OKC's deal proved more attractive with a higher annual salary and total value.
It's also a perfect fit for both sides. The Thunder had a great season as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led them to the first seed in the West and won OKC's first playoff series since the 2015-16 season. But the team's second round loss to the Dallas Mavericks exposed some weaknesses in the roster, most predominately a lack of size. Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams make for a high-end center rotation, but Holmgren isn't built to battle down low and Williams is on the small side for centers.
Hartenstein boasts a solid frame ideally suited for bringing down boards and fighting in the paint with the true behemoths the NBA has to offer. On top of all that, his sense for the game really shined with the Knicks. His quick hands defensively resulted in over two combined blocks and steals per contest and New York found success running the offense through Hartenstein at points; the center averaged 2.5 assists per game during the regular season and upped that number to 3.5 assists per game in the postseason.
Hartenstein got the deal his play earned, and the Thunder found a big, productive body to fill out their frontcourt. An ideal pairing for both sides.