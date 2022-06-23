2022 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker

The 2022 NBA Draft is here, and with teams looking to add premier talent for the 2022-23 season, be it through picks or current players, there's likely to be fireworks.

Follow along for live updates on the 2022 NBA Draft:

1. Orlando: Paolo Banchero, Duke

2. Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

3. Houston: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

4. Sacramento: Keegan Murray, Iowa

5. Detroit: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

6. Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

7. Portland: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers): Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

9. San Antonio: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

10. Washington: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

11. New York:

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers):

13. Charlotte:

14. Cleveland:

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans):

16. Atlanta:

17. Houston (from Brooklyn):

18. Chicago:

19. Minnesota:

20. San Antonio (from Toronto):

21. Denver:

22. Memphis (from Utah):

23. Philadelphia:

24. Milwaukee:

25. San Antonio (from Boston):

26. Dallas:

27. Miami:

28. Golden State:

29. Memphis:

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix):

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland):

32. Orlando:

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago):

34. Oklahoma City:

35. Los Angeles Lakers (from Orlando via Indiana and Milwaukee):

36. Portland:

37. Sacramento:

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington):

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah):

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland):

41. New Orleans:

42. New York:

43. LA Clippers:

44. Atlanta:

45. Charlotte:

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn):

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta):

48. Minnesota:

49. Cleveland (from Sacramento via Chicago, Memphis and Detroit):

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia):

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia):

52. New Orleans (from Utah):

53. Boston:

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas):

55. Golden State:

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana):

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah):

58. Indiana (from Phoenix):

