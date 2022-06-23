Skip to main content

2022 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker

Real-time updates for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is here, and with teams looking to add premier talent for the 2022-23 season, be it through picks or current players, there's likely to be fireworks.

Follow along for live updates on the 2022 NBA Draft:

1. Orlando: Paolo Banchero, Duke
2. Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
3. Houston: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn
4. Sacramento: Keegan Murray, Iowa
5. Detroit: Jaden Ivey, Purdue
6. Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
7. Portland: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers): Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite
9. San Antonio: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor
10. Washington: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
11. New York:
12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers):
13. Charlotte:
14. Cleveland:
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans):
16. Atlanta:
17. Houston (from Brooklyn):
18. Chicago:
19. Minnesota:
20. San Antonio (from Toronto):
21. Denver:
22. Memphis (from Utah):
23. Philadelphia:
24. Milwaukee:
25. San Antonio (from Boston):
26. Dallas:
27. Miami:
28. Golden State:
29. Memphis:
30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix):

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland):
32. Orlando:
33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago):
34. Oklahoma City:
35. Los Angeles Lakers (from Orlando via Indiana and Milwaukee):
36. Portland:
37. Sacramento:
38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington):
39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah):
40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland):
41. New Orleans:
42. New York:
43. LA Clippers:
44. Atlanta:
45. Charlotte:
46. Detroit (from Brooklyn):
47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta):
48. Minnesota:
49. Cleveland (from Sacramento via Chicago, Memphis and Detroit):
50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia):
51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia):
52. New Orleans (from Utah):
53. Boston:
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54. Washington (from Dallas):
55. Golden State:
56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana):
57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah):
58. Indiana (from Phoenix):

