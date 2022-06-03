Baylor's Jeremy Sochan to Reportedly Workout with Thunder

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, who could be in Oklahoma City’s range at No. 12 come draft night, is reportedly working out with the Thunder on Saturday, June 4.

Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman first reported the news, citing Sochan’s agency Tandem Sports + Entertainment.

On a recent episode of Topic: Thunder, Bleacher reports Jake Fischer mentioned there is talk around the league that general manager Sam Presti and Oklahoma City could be looking to trade up for Sochan, should he be taken before No. 12.

A defensive-minded forward with some working passing and playmaking skills, Sochan fits Presti’s MO well.

Sochan was a surprise one-and-done out of Baylor, helping the Bears to a 27-7 record overall as the sixth man. Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Sochan should be able to legitimately defend all five positions at some point in his professional career. He can smother, pester and use his strength to his advantage. His offensive numbers aren’t great, but he’s fairly fluid and useful out of the pick-and-roll.

Sochan is high-energy and a great contributor night-in and night-out.

