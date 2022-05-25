Christian Koloko's Wingspan and Reach Raise His Draft Stock to New Levels

For most of the season Arizona's Christian Koloko has been under the draft radar, but now as the draft approaches his stock is continuing to rise.

The former Arizona center skyrocketed into the NBA draft conversation at the end of his junior season with the Wildcats. After the standout season and impressive numbers at the NBA Combine, Koloko’s stocks is still getting better.

Koloko is now a projected late-first early-second round pick in the upcoming NBA draft, which could prove beneficial for Oklahoma City, who holds a late-first-round pick, No. 30, and an early-second-round pick, No. 34.

Koloko measured in at 6-foot-10.75-inches without shoes at the Combine, ranking fourth among invited centers. He’s listed as 7-foot-1 on the Arizona roster. He would have been the second tallest player on last season’s Thunder roster, making his size important.

In his final season with the Wildcats, Koloko averaged 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as one of the Wildcats primary weapons. Even with his offensive skill set, his defense is what gives him a boost.

Koloko has a 7-foot-5.25-inch wingspan, second amongst centers at the NBA Combine. He also logged a 9-foot-5 standing reach. His reach, paired with his frame, notched him nearly three blocks per game in his junior season.

Koloko is a typical rim defender who controls the interior both offensively and defensively with a wide array of skills. His junior season was a breakout year for him, and he’s continued to turn heads as the draft process pushes forward.

With Koloko being projected near the end of the first round, he could find his way onto the Thunder’s draft board, if they hold onto the picks. Koloko fills multiple needs the Thunder are looking to fill with the 2022 draft, including the biggest being center depth.

If Koloko doesn’t rise any more and remains available at pick No. 30 or 34 the Thunder could take the under the radar center and add interior help to the roster, which has had the need since trading Steven Adams.

