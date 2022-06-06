Draft Contenders: Top Options for OKC Thunder at No. 2

With elite prospects at the top of the draft, Oklahoma City can't go wrong with the second pick.

Oklahoma City was blessed with good lottery fortune, securing the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. This years draft features three-to-four consensus top prospects, putting the Thunder in a good spot.

The Thunder have players to build around in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, with other exciting backcourt prospects in Lu Dort and Tre Mann. The main hole in Oklahoma City is in the front court, making the top three prospects even more intriguing. Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are all forwards and would all fit in seamlessly in the starting lineup.

Oklahoma City has had incredible luck inside the top five, selecting Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Sam Presti’s track record near the top of the draft suggest the Thunder could land another star for the future.

While Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe are intriguing prospects, there seems to be a clear top three in this NBA draft. It would make sense for Oklahoma City to draft one of the elite forward prospects, each one having superstar potential. Here are are a look at the top three prospects for Oklahoma City at pick No. 2:

Chet Holmgren Kyle Terada / USA Today Holmgren has been linked to Oklahoma City for months now. His length and size make him an automatic candidate for the Thunder blueprint of positionless players. While thought to be a center, Homgren has said himself he’s more than a traditional center. He’s a generational defender and could really impact the front court with his blocking ability. At Gonzaga, he averaged 3.7 blocks per game. His ability to impact the game on that side of the floor makes him a can’t miss prospect. Holmgren has room to grow on the offensive end and is still a promising prospect. He shot 60.7% from the floor and 39% from 3-point range. The 7-footer nearly averaged a double-double at 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Jabari Smith Jr. Jim Dedmon / USA Today Smith is likely to be selected No. 1 by Orlando, meaning he’ll be off the board when Oklahoma City is on the clock. He’s a must have prospect if he’s somehow on the board, though. The Auburn product is an elite offensive prospect. In his one season with the Tigers he averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per night. The biggest appeal with Smith is his shooting, as he knocked down 42% of his triples last season. He has a very smooth shooting release that scouts are sure will translate to the NBA. He was an elite shot creator at Auburn, too, hitting plenty of tough fadeaway jumpers. Paolo Banchero Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports Banchero seems to be the consensus No. 3 prospect, mocked to go to the Houston Rockets. But his star potential makes him one of the most intriguing prospects. While at Duke, the dynamic forward poured in 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per night. He stands 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, and is an athletic specimen. Banchero is strong enough to play the center and quick enough to guard on the perimeter. He’s a rare all-around talent. He’s a great shot creator and can score from all three level. Banchero would also be fun to watch in transition with Oklahoma City’s young guards. His athletic play style could lead to plenty of highlight plays.

