Draft Contenders: Top Options for OKC Thunder at No. 30

Oklahoma City can add solid depth at positions of need late in the NBA Draft.

While Oklahoma City lucked out with two lottery picks, Sam Presti also has two valuable picks in the early thirties as well.

Most of the attention will be on the Thunder’s No. 2 pick with plenty of intrigue at No. 12 as well. The hardest ones to predict, however, are the later selections at No. 30 and No. 34.

There are plenty of home run swings in this years draft, with late round star potential all over. Oklahoma City could look to take a chance on another project, or add one of the elite shooters to a backcourt desperately needing shooting. The Thunder could also add one of the borderline first round big men, as there are plenty of impact centers that could fall far.

Nobody knows exactly what Oklahoma City is targeting at No. 30. It could also be used in a trade package to move up for another lottery pick. If Presti decides to keep the selection, though, here are three of the best options:

Caleb Houston Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Houstan is someone that’s been linked to the No. 30 pick for quite some time now. He was a consensus top recruit that was projected to be a lottery pick. Houstan had an up-and-down freshman season at Michigan where he struggled to score efficiently. He averaged 10.1 points and four rebounds per game, but shot just 38.4% from the floor. Selecting a prospect once thought to be a lottery pick is always a steal at No. 30. Houstan has plenty of potential, but struggled to fit in at Michigan. If he finds his role in a system that suits him, his NBA career could take off. Christian Braun Evert Nelson / The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK Braun would be a great addition to the Thunder’s lineup, bringing much needed shooting and leadership. He’s a proven winner and was a vital piece on the Kansas national championship team. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks. In his three years in Lawrence, Braun shot 37.8% from 3-point range, including 44.4% from deep his freshman year. He would be a great fit next to Oklahoma City’s guards. Braun is a high IQ player and knows his spots on the floor. He’s not a great on-ball defender, but can be a good team defender. He’s smart and gives plenty of effort. His size at 6-foot-6 helps him. Jaylin Williams [Kelley L. Cox-USA TODAY Sports] Williams could be a big man steal for Oklahoma City. If the Thunder can’t land someone like Jalen Duren with a second lottery pick, the former Razorback makes sense. At Arkansas, he averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The creation aspect of his game is intriguing as well, as Williams averaged 2.6 assists. Williams’ value is in his potential, as he’s an impact player that could turn into a serious lob threat. He’s a solid defensive presence and seems to be developing a jump shot. His game grew so much from his freshman season to his sophomore season, there’s no telling what his development could look like in the NBA.

