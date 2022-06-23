Draft Predictions: Thunder Stay Put and Hammer Size

Between picks No. 2 and the Thunder’s eventual 12th pick, there will be phone calls, which will be about OKC trading up, or possibly down. If they trade up, the deal will probably see Lu Dort go with the No. 12 pick. If the deal is for the Thunder to move down, or out of the first round all together, it will see OKC receive a high-caliber player.

But based on reports and research, neither are likely. Last week, rumors began to fly about the Thunder and Portland being in trade talks involving Dort for the No. 7 pick, but it was reported Portland was more the ones spurring those conversations.

If the Thunder make a deal it’ll be to move up and most likely select a guard, but that’s not likely considering recent trends. The Thunder will go chalk and ease the drama, something they’ve been good at in recent years not being fearful of making large trades.

The Thunder won’t necessarily hang up the phone on potential suitors, but a trade at this moment seems to have passed, at least for No. 7.

They’ll continue to add size to their roster and select Duke forward AJ Griffin. OKC needs size, it's no surprise. AJ Griffin provides a mix of both size and ability to play multiple positions, both forward slots. He’s a reliable piece who can help OKC make the step forward they need.