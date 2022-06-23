Draft Predictions: Thunder Stay Put and Hammer Size
The time has arrived.
The 2022 NBA Draft is upon the world. Thursday is the day teams attempt to change the courses of their franchises or add elite prospects to championship level teams.
The first goes for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have the chance to change the course of their rebuild with two lottery picks and three overall selections.
Here are some draft predictions.
Recommended for You
Pick No. 2– Chet Holmgren
Orlando is reportedly set on drafting Jabari Smith, and smartly so. So, with Smith off of the board, the Thunder will look for the next best option. Enter Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren is a 7-foot-1 interior demon. He’s an elite rim protector, who can wreak havoc on the offensive side in the paint as well. With the top three prospects all being big men, who hold down the paint — something the Thunder desperately need.
The level of talent the Thunder could draft at this position is sky high, but Holmgren at No. 2 is the best available, considering Smith goes to the Magic.
Sure Holmgren could use some work developing his offense, but it’ll come with time, he’s ready to control the rim on both sides of the ball for OKC.
The Thunder will then turn toward the phones and then to No. 12.
Pick No. 12– AJ Griffin
Between picks No. 2 and the Thunder’s eventual 12th pick, there will be phone calls, which will be about OKC trading up, or possibly down. If they trade up, the deal will probably see Lu Dort go with the No. 12 pick. If the deal is for the Thunder to move down, or out of the first round all together, it will see OKC receive a high-caliber player.
But based on reports and research, neither are likely. Last week, rumors began to fly about the Thunder and Portland being in trade talks involving Dort for the No. 7 pick, but it was reported Portland was more the ones spurring those conversations.
If the Thunder make a deal it’ll be to move up and most likely select a guard, but that’s not likely considering recent trends. The Thunder will go chalk and ease the drama, something they’ve been good at in recent years not being fearful of making large trades.
The Thunder won’t necessarily hang up the phone on potential suitors, but a trade at this moment seems to have passed, at least for No. 7.
They’ll continue to add size to their roster and select Duke forward AJ Griffin. OKC needs size, it's no surprise. AJ Griffin provides a mix of both size and ability to play multiple positions, both forward slots. He’s a reliable piece who can help OKC make the step forward they need.
Pick No. 34– Christian Koloko
The Thunder have flexibility with who they can select at all of their picks, but No. 34 might be the most flexible. The Thunder could decide to trade back here, which wouldn’t be surprising, they can guard or add even more size.
The Thunder could have the chance, if he’s available, to draft Trevor Keels out of Duke. He’s one of the younger prospects in the draft and is a combo guard, someone who would add depth to the position.
However, if he’s not selected in the few second round picks ahead of them, Christian Koloko is hard to ignore. A true center who can pair well with the Thunder’s undersized bench and provides depth to help whoever the Thunder grab at No. 2.
Koloko is a fiend on the boards and can finish at the rim.
The Thunder have had a streak of solid drafts, and with three selections the Thunder have the chance to create drama, especially with the backlog of picks they have at their disposal.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.