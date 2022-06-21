2022 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing on Upside in Round Two

ESPN has Oklahoma City taking a high upside swing in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just two days away, and things are beginning to heat up in the draft stratosphere.

Reports of mutual and one-sided interest, along with dozens of potential trade candidates eying specific spots. And with an unprecedented cache of draft assets, OKC is always a player in trade talks.

After snatching Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng with picks No. 2 and 12, Givony has the Thunder again bolstering their front court with an Arkansas big man.

No. 34 Jaylin Williams | C

[Kelley L. Cox-USA TODAY Sports]

With their final pick, Givony has OKC selecting Jaylin Williams.

At just 19-years-old, Williams offers the exact untapped potential that the Thunder are looking for in the second round.

A high-energy player with who’s extremely versatile on the defensive end, Williams is another shot, alongside last year’s second rounder Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, at landing a special front court player for cheap.

The 6-foot-10 prospect averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his sophomore season at Arkansas. He shot 46 percent from the field overall and just 23 percent from beyond the line.

Williams is undoubtedly a project. He’s yet to master near anything on the offensive end of the court, and has a ways to go in several categories.

Williams is a passable ball-handler and passer for his size and position, something that may intrigue Thunder general manager Sam Presti. While Williams has a ways to go, Oklahoma City offers that timetable and development.

