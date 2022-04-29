Hailing From Australia, Dyson Daniels Provides Giddey-Like Skills in 2022 NBA Draft

Dyson Daniels played for the G-League Ignite and turned heads in the 15 games the team played this season.

Dyson Daniels path to the NBA Draft hasn't been traditional.

Most college-aged students are training to go pro, but Daniels has been training for the next level as a part of the G-League Ignite. Daniels, a 6-foot-6 combo guard from Australia, went through the NBA Global Academy and now plays for the Ignite despite having various collegiate offers.

Daniels made waves participating with the Ignite, earning himself a spot in the NBA Rising Stars game during All Star Weekend. Daniels played in 15 games, averaging 32 minutes and scoring 11.9 points per game.

Daniels isn’t an elite scorer, but can get points when needed. He shot 50% from the field and 30% from 3-point-range.

"This year with G League Ignite was a success for me in what I was trying to get out of it," Daniels told ESPN. "I was able to learn a lot about myself and where I belong on the floor.”

Daniels is a late lottery or mid to late first round pick from most mock drafts, but with the Thunder holding two lottery picks, one of which is projected at No. 14, Daniels could be in the cards for Sam Presti and OKC.

“I never thought a kid from a regional town called Bendigo would one day have a chance to play the game I love alongside the world’s most talented basketball players,” Daniels said in his draft declaration on Twitter.

Daniels also controls the glass as a guard. In his time with the Ignite he averaged 7.4 rebounds per game and paired those with more than five assists per game. Daniels can play as a true facilitator of the Thunder offense, especially off the bench as a change of pace guard.

His skill set is similar to the Thunder’s 2021 lottery selection Josh Giddey, and that pick paid off for the Thunder in a big way this season.

With a deep draft staring down the Thunder and the rest of the NBA Daniels is primed to be on plenty of teams' big boards.

