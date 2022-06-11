Mixed Draft Projections Have Dalen Terry in Position to be on Thunder Radar

Dalen Terry has seen his draft stock continuing to rise throughout the draft process and he's approaching the lottery.

Dalen Terry flew under the radar for much of the 2021-22 season with Arizona.

That’s understandable since his primary partner in the Wildcat frontcourt was Bennedict Mathurin, a projected top-6 pick.

Terry, a sophomore, may have flown under the radar, but this offseason Terry continues to climb up draft boards as he’s able to showcase his talent to scouts.

At Arizona last season, Terry averaged eight points, 4.8 rebounds, and nearly four assists per game. When Terry shot, he shot well, ending with a line just over 50% from the field.

From 3-point range, Terry was a respectable 36.4% shooter. But Terry’s volume was limited, surrounded by two other NBA draft prospects.

Terry has used the draft preparations to his advantage, now boasting a draft range between the late lottery and mid-first round. Most projections hang around picks 14-16.

With that range, Terry is projected to go off the board just after Oklahoma City’s No. 12 pick. With Terry most likely still available, the Thunder could take the chance on the 6-foot-7 lengthy guard.

His length would match well with the Thunder’s current guard lineup and makes him a valuable helper on the interior crashing the grass.

The Thunder have a heavy guard lineup, and adding Terry into the mix could help ease the wear and tear on the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. With Lu Dort’s contract expiring after next season, and as of now, not having an extension on the books, the Thunder aren’t guaranteed to have the No. 2 guard back despite wanting him back.

With Gilgeous-Alexander already solidified as the Thunder’s primary scoring option and guard, Terry could play in a role similar to his time at Arizona as the secondary option. He’s played the role before and played it well.

Terry's length also leads to him being a menace on the defensive end of the floor. Terry has a wingspan of just over 7-feet, which he used to snag 1.2 steals per game at Arizona last season.

With the Thunder likely addressing their interior depth with the No. 2 pick, a long guard like Terry could be in the cards at No. 12 to help both length and depth in the front court.

