NBA Combine: Former Iowa Star Could be Second Round Steal for OKC

Joe Wieskamp impressed at the NBA Draft Combine on Friday.
A clear target may have emerged at this week’s NBA Combine for Sam Presti’s early second round picks.

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp starred, lighting up the 5-on-5 scrimmages on Friday after impressing during the athletic testing.

Wieskamp, a 6-foot-7, 204-pound wing out of Iowa, led all scorers in Friday’s second scrimmage. Pouring in 26 points, Wieskamp shot 6-of-7 from deep and added 10 rebounds.

Sporting a 6-11 wingspan, a measurable Presti always loves, Wieskamp showed a great feel for the game, making plays for his teammates to go along with his excellent shooting.

Wieskamp proved he was more than just a shooter, too. He had the fourth-best vertical leap (42 inches) and the fourth best lane agility time (10.70 seconds).

Entering the draft combine projected as a mid-to-low second rounder, Wieskamp proved not only why he should be drafted, but that he should also get looks closer to the end of the first round than the end of the second.

Last year, Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in his third season as a starter for the Hawkeyes. He also shot 49.1 percent from the field, and an impressive 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

Should Wieskamp leap into the bottom of the first round, Presti would likely be able to put together a convincing package to trade up for Wieskamp as the Thunder currently hold the No. 34 and No. 36-overall picks. 

