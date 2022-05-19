NBA Combine Profile: Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels is raising his stock with impressive numbers at the NBA Combine.

Daniels is already an intriguing prospect coming out of G-League Elite. Daniels came over to the G-League from Australia as a taller guard with plenty of talent.

Daniels was listed at 6-foot-6 and 199 pounds during the Elite season. He played in 15 games averaging 32.9 minutes per game and scoring 11.9 points per game. He also grabbed an impressive 7.4 rebounds and more than five assists per game.

At the Combine, Daniels boosted his stock even more. He checked in at 6-foot-7 and ½ an inch taller than when he began the G-League Elite. His wingspan was just under 6-foot-11 while weighing 195 pounds with 4.9% body fat.

Dyson also logged the fastest shuttle run time on Wednesday at 2.81 seconds. Additionally, he bested Kennedy Chandler by seven-hundredths of a second.

Being the tallest guard in the draft, Daniels has become an intriguing prospect for many teams as he continues to rise the draft boards.

Teams with later picks are hoping he sticks around long enough to be selected but teams with earlier picks have their eyes on the quick combo guard who can do it all.

Daniels' defense is also exciting to scouts around the league. He averaged two steals per game in the G-League while using his quickness and agility to snag passing lanes and swipe the ball away from opposing players.

Before the Combine workouts, Daniels was projected to be picked outside of the lottery. But, with his success and frame, he could skyrocket into the lottery and be swiped away sooner rather than later.

