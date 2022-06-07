Skip to main content

NBA Draft: 2022 Thunder Workout Tracker

The Thunder are historically a very tight-lipped organization when it comes to intel.

The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to continue to add to their developing roster.

General manager Sam Presti and the Thunder hold picks No. 2, 12, 30 and 34, and are likely scouring each and every option available to them, including trading both up and down.

With such a wide range, OKC is likely wanting to get in-person looks with as many prospects as possible.

While the Thunder are historically a very tight-lipped organization when it comes to intel, some players have announced that they have or plan to work out with OKC.

Here is a list of prospects the Thunder have reportedly worked out thus far:

*Updated on June 7, 2022

  • Malaki Branham, G | 6-5 | Ohio State
  • Jordan Goldwire, G | 6-3 | Oklahoma
  • Tyson Jolly, G | 6-4 | Iona
  • Davion Warren, G | 6-6 | Texas Tech
  • Patrick Baldwin Jr., F | 6-10 | Milwaukee
  • Bryce McGowans, G | 6-7 | Nebraska
  • Kendall Brown, F | 6-8 | Baylor
  • Jeremy Sochan, F | 6-9 | Baylor
  • Keon Ellis, G | 6-6 | Alabama
  • Tari Eason, F | 6-8 | LSU
  • TyTy Washington, G | 6-3 | Kentucky
  • Makur Maker, C | 6-11 | Adelaide
  • Jaden Hardy, G | 6-4 | G-League Ignite

