NBA Draft: DP’s Prospect Rankings

THE TOP FIVE

No. 1 Chet Holmgren

Gonzaga | 7-0 | PF/C

The first of what will likely be many in a long line of Unicorn-esque prospects, Holmgren packs a guard-like punch in a 7-foot frame. He has natural feel both handling and passing the ball, and some remarkable shooting touch from range for his size. Defensively, he’s one of the better shot blockers we’ve seen in recent memory, and should eventually be able to anchor professional units.

Holmgren has a wire-thin frame, and may not have the established offensive post presence his predecessors had. But overall, he’s simply too talented to pass on for anyone.

No. 2 Paolo Banchero

Duke | 6-10 | PF

A strong and sturdy creationist with a knack for finding his way to the rim, Banchero is as close to NBA-ready as they come. With a wicked spin move and pristine footwork, he can find his spots and work around defenses with ease. His numbers from range weren’t overly impressive, but he clearly has the touch to continue improving in that area.

Banchero, despite his frame and athleticism, isn’t a wonder defensively. It could be awhile before he’s even a solid contributor on that end. He also needs to clean up his handle and limit his turnovers.

No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr.

Auburn | 6-11 | PF

One of the best pure shooters we’ve seen in years, Smith Jr. has a beautiful and translatable shooting stroke that NBA teams are almost assuredly salivating over. He’s a bit more back to the basket than most would like him to be, but he’s already acquired several pro-level moves in that regard. Defensively, his frame and intensity make him a strong fit in most systems.

Smith Jr.’s handle will directly correlate to whether he ends up a valuable role player or a perennial star. He lacks explosiveness, and it could end up a major problem for him in the long run should he not develop more in that area.

No. 4 Jaden Ivey

Purdue | 6-4 | SG

The most electric player in college basketball, Ivey exudes star power. A shifty guard that can score at all three levels, Ivey has already drawn comparisons to some of the NBA’s best. He’s explosive, creative and has fine enough decision-making to project as top scorer on several squads.

Ivey is frequently unfocused on defense and doesn’t project to be anything special on that end. He's not wholly inconsistent offensively, but certainly has his lulls and disappearances. He's fairly ball dominant, to the point he could be an awkward fit on several roster configurations.

No. 5 Keegan Murray

Iowa | 6-8 | PF

A long-bodied shotmaker with a knack for helping in many other areas, Murray projects to be at the least a solid NBA starter. He’s well built for today’s NBA, and can plug-in to several systems off the get-go. He’s excellent at finding his spot down low, and is a reliable and consistent shot-maker. He’s made major improvements defensively, and stays very active on that end.

Murray likely won’t be elite at much at the next level, but could be above average at lots. He’s a bit on the older side comparatively for this draft, and hasn’t progressed much as a passer. The Iowa system has done a great job of disguising some prospects flaws, and Murray could be the next benefactor of that.

THE NEXT FIVE

No. 6 Jalen Duren

Memphis | 6-11 | PF

A hyper-athletic, high-flying rim-runner with acute defensive instincts, Duren is more than polished for an 18-year-old supposed to be finishing his senior year of high school. He’s a force to be reckoned with in the paint, no matter what end of the court. He’s a very natural ballplayer and likely has a bright future, despite being confined to roles.

No. 7 Bennedict Mathurin

Arizona | 6-6 | SG

A prototypical NBA-type wing with a knack for all kinds of scoring, Mathurin fits nicely on plenty of pro rosters. He led one of the best teams in basketball in scoring, and is an occasionally fiery defender. Consistency will be key in Mathurin’s stock. He is an expert shot-maker with an explosive streak.

No. 8 Tari Eason

LSU | 6-8 | PF

A raw prospect with instincts and a malleable frame who excelled in his sixth man role at LSU. Primarily a powerful and athletics defender, albeit with up-and-down consistency, Eason could be a legitimate matchup problem in the NBA. He also showcased solid scoring and a tad bit of promise from range. Overall, he’s a gamble, but one that could pay dividends to the right developmental team.

No. 9 Johnny Davis

Wisconsin | 6-5 | SG

A tantalizing microwave scorer with above average defensive prowess and effort, Davis is an intriguing and likely widespread prospect on many boards. He has shown the ability to consistently make tough shots, even at the detriment to his shot selection and decision making. He’s an above averaged defender, but how much is effort and how much is skill is a mystery to me. Could be shorter and have a smaller wingspan than anticipated. Projects to be a solid starter somewhere regardless.

No. 10 AJ Griffin

Duke | 6-6 | SF

An active, athletic sharpshooter, Griffin could reliably fill a variety of roles in the NBA. He’s strong enough to score inside, and his outside shooting numbers have been downright gaudy. He can draw contact well and hit his free throws. He’s missed plenty of basketball over the years, so the fact he was so competitive out the gate speaks volumes. Griffin doesn’t quite have the fluidity and naturalness of some of the other scorers in the draft. His mechanics aren’t top tier and he’s not an incredible separator.

THE LATE LOTTERY

No. 11 Shaedon Sharpe

Kentucky | 6-6 | SG

A high-flying prospect whose mysticism could leave him almost anywhere in the upcoming draft, Sharpe is as intriguing as they come. One of the top ranked prospects in his class, he never saw the college court, but high school tape is promising enough that he could still go high. Early worries at his tape are his first step, vertical quickness and defensive motor.

No. 12 Dyson Daniels

G-League Ignite | 6-6 | G

A well-rounded guard whose measurements are reportedly on the rise. A good decision-maker and passer with above-average athleticism. Cemented himself as likely the best perimeter defender in the class. When used more for the Ignite down the stretch the offense was there too. He has nice tough on the mirage and floaters. His ranged shooting isn’t there yet and his form need serious work.

No. 13 Jeremy Sochan

Baylor | 6-9 | PF

An extremely versatile defender whose offensive skills are intriguing enough, Sochan could be worth the risk in this draft. Should be able to legitimately defend all five positions at some point in his professional career. His shooting numbers aren’t there, and his shot isn’t a thing of beauty.

No. 14 Malaki Branham

Ohio State | 6-5 | SG

A surprising one-and-done out of Ohio State, Branham showed steady improvement on his game from the time he set foot in Columbus. He was very efficient from all over the court. He’s not going to wow on that end, but can lull opponents to sleep and also has the explosiveness to create opportunities for himself. Solid defender who projects to get better on that end.

