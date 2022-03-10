Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Taking Swings Outside of Lottery

With their second and third picks in the first round, the Oklahoma City Thunder could take swings on prospects.

For the second consecutive year, the Oklahoma City Thunder have three selections in the first round of the NBA Draft. Last year, they traded away one of their picks for two future firsts and also took Josh Giddey and Tre Mann. This time around they could do the same, or take a swing on three players.

Along with their own pick, Oklahoma City will be selecting in the first round via picks from the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. The Thunder's own pick is projected to be in the top five, while the other two will likely land outside of the lottery.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released a mock draft that has OKC taking two solid prospects with their second and third overall picks.

Let's take a look at how the non-lottery portion of the 2022 NBA Draft could unfold.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Houston Rockets: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

18. San Antonio Spurs: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

19. San Antonio Spurs: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas)

Christian Braun, 2022 NBA Draft

20. Indiana Pacers: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Dallas Mavericks: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

E.J. Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

23. Milwaukee Bucks: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

24. Brooklyn Nets: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

25. Chicago Bulls: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Memphis Grizzlies: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Memphis Grizzlies: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Golden State Warriors: JD Davison (Guard | Alabama)

JD Davison, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

Although the lottery is where the Thunder will have the best chance to land a franchise-altering talent, there's also quality players later in the first round.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Lu Dort, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
News

Thunder Tracker: Multiple Season-Ending Injuries

By Inside The Thunder Staff6 hours ago
Lindy Waters III
News

Wiggins Turns in Big Performance, Timberwolves Roll Thunder

By Ross Lovelace9 hours ago
Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Top Performers: Lindy Waters III Impresses, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continues Hot Streak

By Ben Creider20 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Thunder Gameday: Taking on the Surging Timberwolves

By Nick Crain23 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Thunder Losing Streak Reaches Three After Loss to Bucks

By Chris BeckerMar 8, 2022
Washington Wizards, OKC Thunder, Bradley Beal, Lu Dort
News

Thunder Injuries: Lu Dort, Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala Out For Season

By Nick CrainMar 8, 2022
Olivier Sarr, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Frontcourt Famine: Thunder Amidst Defensive Drought Without Center Unit

By Ben CreiderMar 8, 2022
OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Isaiah Roby
News

Sarr, Roby Provide Long-Term Depth in the Paint

By Chris BeckerMar 8, 2022