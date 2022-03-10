NBA Mock Draft: Taking Swings Outside of Lottery

With their second and third picks in the first round, the Oklahoma City Thunder could take swings on prospects.

For the second consecutive year, the Oklahoma City Thunder have three selections in the first round of the NBA Draft. Last year, they traded away one of their picks for two future firsts and also took Josh Giddey and Tre Mann. This time around they could do the same, or take a swing on three players.

Along with their own pick, Oklahoma City will be selecting in the first round via picks from the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. The Thunder's own pick is projected to be in the top five, while the other two will likely land outside of the lottery.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released a mock draft that has OKC taking two solid prospects with their second and third overall picks.

Let's take a look at how the non-lottery portion of the 2022 NBA Draft could unfold.

Although the lottery is where the Thunder will have the best chance to land a franchise-altering talent, there's also quality players later in the first round.

