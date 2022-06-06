Skip to main content

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Consolidate Picks to Move Up in 2022 Draft

Oklahoma City could be looking to move up in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With draft night quickly approaching, Thunder general manager Sam Presti is assuredly scouring his options.

One of which could include a slight move up to grab a prospect with Oklahoma roots.

Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, a Polish prospect who hails from Guymon, OK, is a defensive-minded forward who very well fit Presti’s MO.

On a recent episode of Topic: Thunder, Bleacher reports Jake Fischer mentioned there is talk around the league that general manager Sam Presti and Oklahoma City could be looking to trade up for Sochan, should he be taken before No. 12.

A defensive-minded forward with some workable passing and playmaking skills, Sochan fits Presti’s former selection types well.

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft
Sochan was a surprise one-and-done out of Baylor, helping the Bears to a 27-7 record overall as the sixth man. Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Sochan should be able to legitimately defend all five positions at some point in his professional career. He can smother, pester and use his strength to his advantage. His offensive numbers aren’t great, but he’s fairly fluid and useful out of the pick-and-roll.

Sochan is high-energy and a great contributor night-in and night-out. And if he’s Presti’s guy, he’ll likely be able to go and grab him.

The Wizards have been linked to LSU’s Tari Eason on more than one occasion. Eason is a solid prospect, but taking him at No. 10 would be a slight reach. Washington could theoretically move back and acquire assets, and still snag Eason just a few selections later.

Here’s what a hypothetical move forward could look like for Oklahoma City:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: No. 10 pick

Washington Wizards get: No. 12, No. 30, 2024 Hornets SRP

