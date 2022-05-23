NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Grab No. 7 Pick from Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City could opt to keep pushing even higher in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With picks locked and the 2022 NBA Draft fast approaching, the phones are likely ringing often for NBA teams league wide.

One in particular is likely the Portland Trail Blazers, who have all but made their seventh overall selection available.

With two lottery picks ranging from two to twelve, Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti is likely chomping at the bit to move up the boards even further.

Here is what a potential deal involving the Thunder’s twelfth overall pick could look like:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: No. 7 overall pick

Portland Trail Blazers get: No. 12 overall pick, Luguentz Dort

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

While moving up just five spots for what many Thunder fans sees as a valuable piece may not be enticing, the value in range of No. 7 could simply be too much to pass up.

The Thunder could draft the likes of the mysterious Shaedon Sharpe, potential two-way guard Bennedict Mathurin, or explosive sharpshooting wing AJ Griffin.

All of these and more project to be better than Dort longterm, and parting with him ahead of his payday could be the best move available.

The Blazers move back just five spots, land a win-now piece to pair next to Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt, and can still deal the twelfth overall pick in the same way, potentially for someone like Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23.

