Oklahoma City could be looking to move back and acquire assets.

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Move Back for Potential Star Guard

The 2022 NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, and fans are itching for any hint at who their team will be taking.

Thus far, the Oklahoma City Thunder have again done a solid job of letting any reliable information leak out about their upcoming draft, but there has been some unconfirmed rumors and reports. One of which is that OKC is eyeing electric Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports

Ivey was undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects in college basketball this past season. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31 minutes per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Ivey is undoubtedly a solid and complete prospect, but his fit with Oklahoma City is a bit of a conundrum. With an already misfit and loaded backcourt with Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ivey could signal a change in direction for the team should they draft him.

The Thunder hold the second overall pick in the draft, but most experts believe Ivey will go somewhere in the four to six range. If general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder did want to snag him, they could easily trade back, acquire an asset, and still get their guy.

Here’s what a potential trade back for Ivey could look like for OKC:

Oklahoma City gets: No. 4 overall pick, Top-8 protected 2023 FRP

Sacramento gets: No. 2 overall pick

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.