NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Package Picks to Move Up in 2022 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City could be looking to consolidate their picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is fast approaching, and it’s no secret the Thunder will be looking to consolidate draft picks in order to maximize their draft outcome.

OKC has two lottery picks at No. 2 and No. 12, a third first-round selection at No. 30, and an early second rounder at No. 34. While four picks is great, there’s a wide gap between twelve and thirty, and Thunder general manager Sam Presti could have his eye on multiple different prospects in that range.

The Draft is all about value, and if Presti thinks picks ranging in the 20’s have the most value, that’s where he’ll start.

While the order is still very much up in the air, lottery players have begun to lock in their spots. By now, people have a general sense of where most prospects could land, barring any major developments or shockers.

The few picks following the lottery could have enormous value. Malachi Branham, Tari Eason, Ousmane Dieng, Bryce McGowens, Ochai Agbaji, Jaden Hardy, TyTy Washington and EJ Liddell are just a few of the prospects who are good enough to sneak into the lottery, or could fall much further.

Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Sports

If OKC wanted to jump up and grab a prospect still on the board, here’s how they might do it:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Pick No. 16

Atlanta Hawks get: Pick No. 30, 2023 Denver FRP, 2024 Timberwolves SRP

It’s no secret Atlanta wants to win now, and a mid-level rookie likely won’t help for a significant portion of time. An added first round pick is ammo in Atlanta’ arsenal to go and grab another star for dynamo Trae Young.

OKC consolidates, but still keeps picks in the top-two, teens, and thirties.

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.