Skip to main content

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Package Picks to Move Up in 2022 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City could be looking to consolidate their picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is fast approaching, and it’s no secret the Thunder will be looking to consolidate draft picks in order to maximize their draft outcome.

OKC has two lottery picks at No. 2 and No. 12, a third first-round selection at No. 30, and an early second rounder at No. 34. While four picks is great, there’s a wide gap between twelve and thirty, and Thunder general manager Sam Presti could have his eye on multiple different prospects in that range.

The Draft is all about value, and if Presti thinks picks ranging in the 20’s have the most value, that’s where he’ll start.

While the order is still very much up in the air, lottery players have begun to lock in their spots. By now, people have a general sense of where most prospects could land, barring any major developments or shockers.

The few picks following the lottery could have enormous value. Malachi Branham, Tari Eason, Ousmane Dieng, Bryce McGowens, Ochai Agbaji, Jaden Hardy, TyTy Washington and EJ Liddell are just a few of the prospects who are good enough to sneak into the lottery, or could fall much further.

EJ Liddell
Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

If OKC wanted to jump up and grab a prospect still on the board, here’s how they might do it:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Pick No. 16

Atlanta Hawks get: Pick No. 30, 2023 Denver FRP, 2024 Timberwolves SRP

It’s no secret Atlanta wants to win now, and a mid-level rookie likely won’t help for a significant portion of time. An added first round pick is ammo in Atlanta’ arsenal to go and grab another star for dynamo Trae Young.

OKC consolidates, but still keeps picks in the top-two, teens, and thirties.

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Oklahoma City Opts for Raw Athleticism

By Nick Crain3 hours ago
Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take High Upside Swing in Second Round

By Derek Parker17 hours ago
Ochai Agbaji
Draft Coverage

NBA Combine: Ochai Agbaji's Valuable Skillset Has Minimal Holes

By Ross Lovelace20 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Mark Daigneault, OKC Thunder
News

Mark Daigneault and Lu Dort in Attendance for J. Cole's First Game in CEBL

By Ben CreiderJun 1, 2022
Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Move Back to Grab Potential Star

By Derek ParkerMay 31, 2022
OG Anunoby
News

OG Anunoby Provides Perfect Fit For Thunder if Toronto Does Move On

By Chris BeckerMay 31, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford
News

Thunder Ties: Al Horford to Represent OKC Thunder Alumni in NBA Finals

By Ben CreiderMay 31, 2022
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Tracker: Thunder Reports and Rumors

By Inside The Thunder StaffMay 31, 2022