OKC Thunder Receive Draft Grade After Sorber, Barnhizer Selections
The Oklahoma City Thunder didn't have much time between the team's title run and the NBA Draft.
Just a few days after winning the first championship in franchise history, OKC added two new players to the organization in the 2025 class. At No. 15 overall, the Thunder selected Georgetown's Thomas Sorber, and with the No. 44 pick, Sam Presti and company picked Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer.
Coming out of the draft, ESPN's Kevin Pelton graded every NBA team's class, giving Oklahoma City a "B" following their acquisition of a talented freshman big man and a defensive-minded, veteran wing.
"The vision here is clear," Pelton wrote. "Sorber posted terrific defensive numbers at Georgetown and was a strong passer for a freshman center, recording more assists than turnovers. ... Lacking roster spots for multiple first-round picks, the Thunder pushed the No. 24 pick down the road in a deal with Sacramento that lacks upside (Oklahoma City can't pick higher than No. 17), but better fits the timeline for the champs. Barnhizer will be on a two-way contract, per (Jonathan) Givony. He was an inefficient college scorer (.500 true shooting percentage) who racked up steals and blocks at Northwestern."
Sorber likely won't carve out a massive role as a rookie in Oklahoma City, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the court regularly throughout the regular season. Head coach Mark Daingeault doesn't shy away from playing young players or unique lineups during a length 82-game campaign.
As the 19-year-old continues to grow an improve the other areas of his game in the coming seasons, however, Sorber should become a more regular rotation piece.
According to ESPN, Barnhizer will start his career on a two-way deal, playing in the G League and potentailly even a few minutes on an NBA court.
Two-way players Adam Flagler and Branden Carlson both saw time with the Thunder in 2024-25, with Carlson even recording a 26-point, 10-rebound outing as a rookie.
Barnhizer's defensive ability makes the veteran wing a solid fit for OKC, and if he can improve as a shooter, it would not be surprising to see the second-round pick as part of an NBA wing rotation.
