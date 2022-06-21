OKC Thunder: Trade-Up Options With No. 34 Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s NBA Draft with arguably the greatest haul. As the lone team with lottery picks, and their highest pick since relocation on deck – they will come out of Thursday with some marquee pieces.

But, they may get more than advertised.

Due to the Thunder’s record-setting collection of picks, and current win-now assets, the organization may wiggle its way into a trade-up. While most eyes will be set on the franchise’s two lottery picks, their second-round selection may get some bites:

Here are three potential trade scenarios:

Pick. No 24 - Milwaukee Bucks

Following a 51-31 season, the Milwaukee Bucks are still very much in contention next year with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and company.

While the roster does carry a bevy of high-quality glue pieces to their big three, their biggest need rests at the point guard position with George Hill and Jevon Carter splitting backup reps at the one. Both of these guards are respectable at their position, but, they could use another second-string piece.

Reports from last week noted that the Milwaukee Bucks had some interest in Anadolu Efes guard Vasilije Micic, whose draft rights belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Because of this, Sam Presti has the perfect piece to climb up the board as the 28-year-old, if willing to go to Milwaukee, would fill the Bucks’ top need while providing legitimate value in a deal.

Milwaukee Receives: Pick No. 34, Draft Rights to Vasilije Micic

Oklahoma City Receives: Pick No. 24

Pick No. 31 - Indiana Pacers

Sometimes, trade-ups are not about distance. But instead, it’s just about crossing the finish line. If the Thunder have a prospect in mind available to open the second round, jumping three selections to snag him would be a major victory.

The Thunder took this route last season sending out picks No. 34 and 36 picks to acquire Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at pick No. 32. This deal saw the franchise jump the Orlando Magic – who was rumored to be taking the Villanova product. The Magic carry the No. 32 pick this go around, and with their current rebuilding state, it wouldn’t be shocking for the franchises to have similar big boards.

This deal gives some insurance to the Thunder, who have plenty of late-round chips to share.

Indiana Receives: Pick No. 34, 2025 Second-Round Pick

Oklahoma City Receives: Pick No. 31

Pick. No 54 - Washington Wizards

This is not a trade-up deal for the Thunder. Without context, this is a 20-pick dip for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Needless to say, that would not be happening in this trade.

This deal for the Thunder comes with a player asset attached as while this year’s second-round is loaded with talent 1-3, there’s a frontcourt disparity for how they like to space the floor. Last year’s No. 31 pick, Isaiah Todd, would provide the Thunder a potential gem at 20 years old as last season, the Wizards had no place for him on roster – resulting in him playing 74 NBA minutes last season. During the rookie’s tenure, he also faced a team suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Todd is an intriguing offensive piece as he possesses a good handle at the four, shot 36.2% from three in his season with the G League Ignite, and has good athleticism for the position.

The Wizards made a trade-down deal two years ago from 37 to 54 with Oklahoma City, this is basically the inverse of this deal except OKC picks up an asset. Due to Todd likely still carrying some potential, the Thunder still need to shovel out assets.

For bonus points, Todd did conduct a pre-draft workout with the Thunder last year.

Washington Receives: Pick No. 34, 2024 Second-Round Pick via Hornets

Oklahoma City Receives: Isaiah Todd, Pick No. 54

